Delhi: AAP cries foul after Centre issues ordinance on transfer, posting of Group A officers

The AAP government on Saturday reacted sharply after the Centre issued an ordinance to establish an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The law, which comes seven days after the High Court handed over the control of administrations in Delhi, excluding police, public requests, and land, to the chosen government, looks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the move of and disciplinary procedures against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Before the May 11 verdict, the lieutenant governor had executive control over the transfer and posting of all Delhi government officers.

In the earlier part of the day, the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena got into a fight over the verdict on services. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was a "conspiracy" to overturn the decision, and the LG said the AAP government didn't follow the rules.

"There shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it," according to the ordinance.

The authority will involve the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, alongside the central secretary and the chief home secretary, who will be the part secretary to the power, it said.

"All matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by majority of votes of the members present and voting. All recommendations of the authority shall be authenticated by the member secretary," the ordinance said.

"The central government, in consultation with the authority, shall determine the nature and the categories of officers and other employees required to assist the authority in the discharge of its functions and provide the authority with such officers and employees, as it may deem fit.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group 'A' officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter," it read.

According to the amended ordinance, the National Capital Civil Service Authority will convene whenever necessary at a time and place determined by the member secretary with the approval of the chairperson.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chief spokesperson for the AAP and Services Minister, responded to the development by stating that the Centre had "deceived" the Delhi population.

"This is a deception committed with the Supreme Court and the people of Delhi who have chosen Kejriwal thrice to be the CM. He doesn't have any powers but the LG, who has not even been chosen but forced upon people, will have powers and through him the Centre will keep tabs on the work happening in Delhi. This is contempt of court," he said.

Public Works Division (PWD) Priest Atishi said the Centre's ordinance is a "clear-cut case of contempt of court". "The Modi government has gone against the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court's constitution bench," she said.

Atishi went on to say, "But the Centre's ordinance is a reflection of the (Narendra) Modi government being a graceless loser."

Kejriwal and his ministers had a separate meeting with the LG regarding the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More hours before the ordinance was published.

