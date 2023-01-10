Delhi: On camera, Police ASI stabbed by chain snatcher, later succumbs to injuries after 4 days

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The ASI was attacked in Mayapuri

ASI stabbed: In a shocking incident, a Delhi Police inspector succumbed to his injuries after he was brutally stabbed multiple times by a chain snatcher on a busy city road. According to reports, ASI Shambhu Dayal was attacked by one Anish Raj when he arrested him suspecting him to be a mobile thief.

On January 4, ASI Shambhu Dayal was taking the thief to the police station when he was stabbed in West Delhi’s Mayapuri around 4 pm. He was admitted to BLK Hospital but died during treatment.

Police said, on January 4, ASI Shambhu Dayal reached Mayapuri area after receiving a tip-off that someone had snatched a mobile phone from a person in Mayapuri Phase-I slum. Following the search, he arrested accused Anish Raj.

"As soon as the ASI took the accused out of the slums to the industrial area, Anees took out a knife from his pocket and started stabbing Shambhu Dayal," police said.

"Anees even tried to escape and take shelter in a nearby paint factory. However, he was later arrested," it added.