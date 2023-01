Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi : A 38-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Tuesday.

The police allegedly received a call about the threat around 12.05 am.

No arrest has been made as the man is mentally challenged, the police said.

