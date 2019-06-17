Monday, June 17, 2019
     
Kejriwal meets thrashed auto-rickshaw driver in Mukherjee Nagar

Arvind Kejriwal visited the victim's family and condemned the incident. 

New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2019 19:30 IST
Image Source : PTI

Arvind Kejriwal 

Just a day after an auto-driver was thrashed by police in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the victim's family and condemned the incident. 

Kejriwal demanded an impartial investigation with strict actions against the guilty. 

Kejriwal said, "I appeal from Lieutenant Governor, Home Minister and Police Commissioner that all the culprits should be given strict punishments so that so incidents do not take place in the future."

He also urged the Lieutenant Governor to be strict and take serious actions towards these incidents. 

Kejriwal also took to Twitter and tweeted, "Protector of citizens cannot be allowed to turn into Violent mobsters".

(With inputs from ANI)

