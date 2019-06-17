Kejriwal meets thrashed auto-rickshaw driver in Mukherjee Nagar

Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Just a day after an auto-driver was thrashed by police in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the victim's family and condemned the incident.

Kejriwal demanded an impartial investigation with strict actions against the guilty.

Kejriwal said, "I appeal from Lieutenant Governor, Home Minister and Police Commissioner that all the culprits should be given strict punishments so that so incidents do not take place in the future."

He also urged the Lieutenant Governor to be strict and take serious actions towards these incidents.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter and tweeted, "Protector of citizens cannot be allowed to turn into Violent mobsters".

Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnanble and unjustified.

I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty.

Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2019

(With inputs from ANI)