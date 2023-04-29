New Delhi: Metro services to be curtailed on Airport Line for maintenance on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Metro services to be curtailed on Airport Line for maintenance | CHECK date

New Delhi: Services on Sunday will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours in the morning because of the scheduled track maintenance. The officials recently informed that the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section of the Airport Express Line will undergo maintenance work from 5:30 am to 7:30 am on April 30.

During the maintenance work on the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section, trains will run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations

Normal train movement will be maintained in these sections

As per the statement of the DMRC, the normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections.

Due to this, trains will be available with increased headway on the Airport Express Line originating from both ends, officials said, reported PTI.

Advisory to passengers

The passengers who want to avail Airport Express Line services are advised to plan their journey accordingly during these hours. Normal train movement on the entire Airport Express Line should be available after 7:30 am as per the regular timetable, the statement said.

ALSO READ | DCW chief issues notice to police after viral video shows man masturbating in Delhi metro

ALSO READ | Delhi Metro Yellow Line faces delay due to technical glitch | Know DMRC's latest update