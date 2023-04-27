Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Delhi Metro Yellow Line faces delay due to technical glitch | Know DMRC's latest update

Delhi Metro Yellow Line update: According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 11:34 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Metro Yellow Line delay in service | Know DMRC's latest update

Delhi metro yellow line update: The Delhi Metro rail services of the Yellow line were delayed today (April 27), informed officials. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines" DMRC tweeted.

Later, the services were resumed for commuters. Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

