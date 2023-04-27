Delhi Metro Yellow Line faces delay due to technical glitch | Know DMRC's latest update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Metro Yellow Line delay in service | Know DMRC's latest update

Delhi metro yellow line update: The Delhi Metro rail services of the Yellow line were delayed today (April 27), informed officials. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines" DMRC tweeted.

Later, the services were resumed for commuters. Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

