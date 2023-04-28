'Absolutely disgusting': DCW chief issues notice to police after video shows man masturbating in Delhi metro

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE DCW chief issues notice to police after viral video shows man masturbating in Delhi metro

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Woman Chairperson, Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the police after a video made rounds on social media wherein a young man was seen masturbating in Delhi Metro. In the viral video, the man was seen indulging in the obscene act while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro.

The Commission has sent a notice to Delhi Police DCP, Delhi Metro seeking an action taken report. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of an arrest made in the case.

'It is absolutely disgusting and sickening'

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter". "More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women's safety is ensured in the Metro," she added.

DMRC issues statement

After the video went viral Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) issued a statement asking the passengers to behave responsibly while travelling in the metro and adding that the passengers "should immediately report the matter to DMRC helpline giving details of corridor, station, time etc".

