Kejriwal criticises Nitish Kumar for aligning with NDA in Bihar, asserts 'he has made a wrong move'

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday criticised Nitish Kumar for breaking ties with the I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated to take place this year.

Attacking the JD-U president, he said, "Nitish has done wrong. Still, this will cause a huge loss to NDA. Tomorrow the first news of I.N.D.I.A bloc victory should come from Chandigarh." Kejriwal made the remark at a press conference responding to a question about Nitish forming a new government with BJP in Bihar.

Ealier in the day, he launched the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 in the national capital. He said that under this policy electricity bills will be free for all those who install solar panels on their homes.

Hailing this as the most progressive policy, he said, "People can install 250 MW of rooftop solar power on their homes. A total of 1500 MW solar power has been installed which has reduced pollution." He further said, "Delhi, which has the lowest inflation rate in the country, will witness further reduction with this policy."

Kejriwal further said, "Those who invest in solar panels will recover the initial installation investment within four years." He added that solar panels will be installed on all government buildings in 3 years.

