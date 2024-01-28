AAP will contest all assembly seats in Haryana on its own: Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party will contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own. However, the Delhi chief minister said his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls as part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. He made the announcement at AAP's 'Badlaav Jansabha' in Haryana's Jind. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the rally.

The assembly elections in Haryana are due in October, after a few mont of Lok Sabha elections.

"Today people only have trust in one party, which is the Aam Aadmi Party. On one side, they see Punjab, and on the other, our government in Delhi. Today Haryana is seeking a big change. In Delhi and Punjab, people made this big change earlier and now people there are happy," he said at the party rally.

The AAP leader asserted his party would contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own, but the Lok Sabha polls will be fought as part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

"AAP will contest on all 90 seats and we will form the next government in Haryana and make it number 1 state in the country," he added.

Kejriwal said Haryana is looking for a "big change" as the people of the state are "fed up" with all the parties that have ruled here.

They have tested all the other parties and these parties have only filled their own coffers, the AAP national convener alleged.

Only the AAP can provide round-the-clock power supply and other facilities to people like it has done in Delhi and Punjab, he said.

"Can the Congress, the BJP and the JJP do this? They cannot. Only the AAP can do this," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi chief minister said the rival parties used to say that if people get zero bills then they won't get a power supply.

"There used to be seven to eight hours power cuts daily earlier in Delhi and Punjab, but now the people are getting round-the-clock power supply. In Haryana too, we will end your power cuts," Kejriwal promised.

The BJP-JJP coalition is in power in Haryana and its government is led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, the Delhi chief minister accused it of using all its might to arrest him and said he is not scared of going to jail.

Kejriwal alleged that "they have used all its might to arrest him".

"They have left the Income Tax Department, the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police after me," Kejriwal said.

"I am not scared of going to jail. I belong to Haryana and I want to tell them that do not try to scare a 'Haryanawala'. I am the son of Haryana.

I have the blood of Haryana inside me, I am not scared of jail," he added.

It seems like the country's biggest terrorist is Kejriwal, he said.

"I am not a terrorist. These people are terrorists who have kept inflation so much high. Today, inflation is the biggest terror in every household.

People are not able to meet their household expenses," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal is "kattar imaandaar" and "kattar desh bhakt", the AAP leader asserted.

"I am Lord Ram's and Lord Hanuman's follower. With inspiration from 'Ram Rajya', we are running our administration in Delhi and Punjab. We are not here for power, but to serve," he said.

Taking on the BJP-led Centre, Kejriwal said, "Today, I want to tell them that they want to finish Kejriwal. They are targeting me...I have five demands which are of 140 crore people of this country. You fulfil my five demands, I will leave politics."

(With PTI inputs)

