Akhilesh Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, says 'today a new record of betrayal has been made'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the political development in Bihar in which Nitish Kumar dumped I.N.D.I.A bloc and joined BJP-led NDA.

"This is the result of BJP's desperation of losing the Lok Sabha elections… which conspired and took a future Prime Minister to its fold limiting him for the CM post. BJP has insulted the people of Bihar and also the public opinion. The public will respond to this insult by defeating the BJP alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. Every resident of Bihar will cast his/her next vote to save the honor of Bihar and defeat BJP," he tweeted a post in Hindi on X.

He also slammed Nitish saying he made a record of betrayal.

"Today a new record of betrayal has been made. The public will give a befitting reply to this. There can be no greater defeat than someone not believing in you as a person," he added.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Kumar was sworn in by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders including BJP national president J P Nadda, hours after he resigned from the post, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Grand Alliance and the opposition bloc.

BJP leaders -- Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha- were among those who took oath of office. The two are named as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Earlier, Choudhary and Sinha were named as leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislature party. They thanked the party's top leadership for the opportunity and vowed to "protect Bihar from the jungle raj unleashed by Lalu Prasad's RJD".

JD(U) members Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Yadav and Shrawan Kumar also took oath apart from former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Morcha's Santosh Kumar Suman and independent legislator Sumit Singh.

Congratulating Kumar and his two deputies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the newly sworn-in NDA government in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the state's development and to fulfil people's aspirations.

