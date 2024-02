Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Temporary structure near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gate collapses, 8 injured

At least 8 people were injured after a stage fell near the entrance of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, informed the police on Friday.

"Work was going on in the lawn near Gate No. 2 of Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, part of it has collapsed, police fire team is on the spot, currently there is no information about any injury, search operation is being conducted," said police.

More details are awaited.