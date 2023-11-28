Delhi: GRAP Stage-III curbs withdrawn as air quality improves, industries can resume work

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pedestrians at Kartavya Path amidst drizzle, in New Delhi

Delhi Air Pollution: Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi on Tuesday ordered the removal of GRAP Stage-III curbs in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect due to improvement in the air quality index, an official statement said.

With the withdrawal of GRAP Stage-III, construction-demolition project sites in Delhi, industries can resume operation, CAQM informed.

The air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to ‘severe’ category in the coming days for which forecast is available, the CAQM said.

The Centre's pollution control panel had invoked the Stage III restrictions on November 2, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR.

Under this stage, restrictions were also imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The city's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, improved from 395 on Monday to 312 on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI

