Ghazipur Landfill Fire: MCD douses 90 per cent of blaze, operation still underway at site

The Delhi Municipal Corporation has made significant progress in containing the fire at the Ghazipur landfill site, successfully extinguishing 90 per cent of the blaze since Sunday, April 21. Covering an area of approximately 3,000 square meters, only a few small flames, numbering between 40 to 50, are remaining, as per a press release. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has diligently ensured that the fire remains contained within this specific area, with expectations set for complete control by tonight, it added.

How MCD controlled fire?

Employing a dual approach, the Delhi Municipal Corporation tackled the fire by employing inert and construction and demolition waste to halt its spread, while simultaneously utilising fire brigade assistance to extinguish it. At least 600 metric tons of inert and construction and demolition waste were deployed for this purpose. The operation also relied on a fleet of 16 excavators, 2 bulldozers, and 6 fire engines to effectively combat the fire.

Additionally, sprinklers have been employed to prevent the dispersion of ash and dust into the surrounding environment. Efforts are ongoing, with a dedicated workforce continuously striving towards complete containment and extinguishment of the fire, the release added.

Delhi govt seeks detailed report on matter

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi government directed its environment department to submit a detailed report on the causes of fire at the site and the action plan to prevent similar incidents at such sites in the summer. The fire broke out at the landfill site in east Delhi on Sunday evening. Officials cited hot and dry weather conditions as the likely trigger for the fire. Four Delhi Fire Service tenders were working at the site as thick plumes of smoke continued to rise.

FIR registered

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons over the matter. According to the police, a case under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) has been registered at Ghazipur Police Station and a probe has begun.

In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres, only eight metres less than the Qutub Minar. In 2017, a portion of the garbage at the dumping yard fell on an adjacent road, killing two people. Three incidents of fire were reported at the Ghazipur landfill in 2022, one of which, on March 28, took more than 50 hours to be doused.

