Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site | VIDEO

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site | VIDEO

Ghazipur landfill site fire: In a statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that as a result of the fire at the landfill site, smoke has engulfed the entire area, causing inconvenience to residents and businesses.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2024 21:17 IST
Delhi Fire, Ghazipur landfill site, Ghazipur landfill site fire, Ghazipur landfill site garbage dump
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site | VIDEO

Ghazipur landfill site fire: A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi today (April 21) evening, officials said. "We received a call regarding the fire at around 5:22 pm. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. Local police have been informed," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said excavators have also been pressed into service to control the fire. Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the Delhi government, alleging that it had promised to clear the Ghazipur landfill site by December 31 last year but did not keep its word.

BJP's Kapil Mishra reacts to Ghazipur landfill site fire 

In a statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that as a result of the fire at the landfill site, smoke has engulfed the entire area, causing inconvenience to residents and businesses.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to clear this landfill site by December 31 last year, before the 2022 MCD elections. However, instead of clearing the garbage, more was added. In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres, only eight metres less than the Qutub Minar.

In 2017, a portion of the garbage at the dumping yard fell on an adjacent road, killing two people. Three incidents of fire were reported at the Ghazipur landfill in 2022, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

ALSO READ: Minor fire breaks out at North block

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out at BNR Hospital in Kolkata, none injured

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement