G20 Summit: 'Even if it rains for thee consecutive days, there will be no flooding in Delhi' says Bharadwaj

G20 Summit: Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit this weekend, meanwhile, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has stressed the security and traffic arrangements in the national capital so that people are not inconvenienced. In the backdrop of flooding in Delhi during monsoon season, he claimed that even if it rains in the national capital for three days, there will be no flooding. On Thursday, Bharadwaj asserted that Delhi Police should safeguard assets created and upgraded for the G20 Summit. He added that the city police must ensure that these assets are not stolen or damaged after the key meeting.

"For the last 10 days, people have been facing traffic jams"

In a telephonic interview with PTI, the senior AAP leader said that for such events, proper planning has to be done so that people are not inconvenienced. "It is good that such events are being held in Delhi. But there is a caveat. For the last 10 days, people have been facing traffic jams. If you want the support of people for such events, it has to be ensured that they are not inconvenienced. There should be proper planning by Delhi Police and its traffic unit for it," he said.

He further stressed that city police have to ensure strict action against those who steal or tamper with the assets.

"Centre did not provide any fund"

The AAP leader during the interview also responded to the charges levelled up by Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi earlier on Monday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did nothing for Delhi's development in its nine-year rule and it was the Centre that bore almost all the expenses for G20 Summit preparations in the city.

Responding to the charge, Bharadwaj claimed, "I can say with responsibility that the Centre did not provide any fund. I have a file in which the chief secretary himself wrote that all departments have to spend their own money. Manish Sisodia (former deputy chief minister) had written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for funds for the summit. There was no response from the Centre."

"There will be no flooding in Delhi even if it rains for three days"

Talking about the preparations in case there are heavy rains, Bharadwaj, who also holds the flood and irrigation portfolio, said, "Even if it rains in Delhi for three days, there will be no flooding." This monsoon, several parts of the national capital witnessed flooding. Bharadwaj, who also holds the health portfolio, stressed that they are fully prepared for any kind of medical emergency during the G20 Summit. "There are doctors who will be deployed 24X7 at hotels. Advanced life support ambulances will accompany carcades. Ambulances have also been deployed at strategic locations," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)