G20 Summit 2023: Check full list of prohibited items during Delhi meet from September 8 to 10

G20 Summit 2023 Delhi: Ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital, a detailed list of prohibited items was issued on Thursday. India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10.

World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

Here is list of items under various categories:

1. PERSONAL ITEMS-

Lighters

Binoculars

Flasks

Umbrellas

Remote control car keys

Handy-Cams and Cameras (except for media professionals)

2. SHARP OBJECTS-

Razors

Blades

Scissors

Knives

3. GUNS & FIREARMS-

Firearms

Toy guns

Replica firearms

Ammunition

4. TOOLS-

Hammers

Saws

Drills

Screwdrivers

5. EXPLOSIVE MATERIALS-

Gun Powder

Flares

Firecrackers

Any types of explosives

6. FLAMMABLE ITEMS-

Fuel

Alcohol

Matchboxes/ Matches

Aerosol/Gel/Paste etc.

7. DISABLING CHEMICALS & OTHER DANGEROUS ITEMS-

Any type of disabling chemicals or other items that may pose a danger to security

Delhi L-G inspects preparations:

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today (September 7) visited Rajghat and Pragati Maidan to take stock of preparations. The summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre- Bharat Mandapam- at Pragati Maidan.

While inspecting Rajghat, the lieutenant governor (L-G) directed that cleanliness and proper arrangements should be ensured, according to officials. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officers.

During the two days of the summit, a number of dignitaries will be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial. The LG also inspected the summit's venue Bharat Mandapam to ensure everything was in order, officials said.

Last week, the LG had told media that all preparations for the summit had been completed and final touches were being given. Extensive preparations right from sprucing up civic infrastructure to security were undertaken for the mega event which is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

