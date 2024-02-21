Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Fire breaks out at residential apartment in Delhi's Dwarka | VIDEO

The visual of the fire incident shows the middle floor of the multi-storey building caught the flame. The engulfed balcony of the building, shows the video.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2024 14:14 IST
Delhi apartment catches fire
Image Source : ANI Delhi apartment catches fire

A massive fire broke out on the floor of a residential apartment in Sector 10, Dwarka on Wednesday. The fire has now been doused with the help of four fire tenders, said the officials.

They said soon after receiving information regarding a fire incident in Sector 10, Dwarka four fire tenders rushed to the sport. They doused the fire before it could spread to other flats. 

There was no report of any injury, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

