Fire breaks out at residential apartment in Delhi's Dwarka | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi apartment catches fire

A massive fire broke out on the floor of a residential apartment in Sector 10, Dwarka on Wednesday. The fire has now been doused with the help of four fire tenders, said the officials.

They said soon after receiving information regarding a fire incident in Sector 10, Dwarka four fire tenders rushed to the sport. They doused the fire before it could spread to other flats.

There was no report of any injury, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

Also read: Maharashtra: Hundreds of patients fall ill after consuming 'prasad', get treated on road | VIDEO