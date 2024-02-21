Maharashtra: Hundreds of patients fall ill after consuming 'prasad', get treated on road | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hundreds of patients fall ill after consuming 'prasad'

A shocking video of saline bottles tied to ropes, and hooked to the trees while being administered to the patients, has sent ripples across the state. According to reports, as many as 300 people - including children and women - fell sick after having food at a religious event in Buldhana district in Maharashtra.

The people complained of food poisoning after having food on the last day of the week-long religious event in Buldhana. Devotees from Somthana and neighboring Khaparkhed village had come to the temple at night to take prasad. Shortly after eating the prasad, the devotees complained of uneasiness.

They were taken to a hospital. However, due to shortage of beds, many of them had to be treated outside the hospital. Many critical patients have been sent to the government hospitals of Mehkar and Lonar. Visuals showed saline bottles tied to the ropes - hooked to the trees - as hundreds of patients lied on the ground.

Officials said the condition of 30 people is stated to be critical. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate ordered the police and Food and Drugs officer to investigate the entire matter.

