Delhi: Fire breaks out at sixth floor of DRDO office | VIDEO

A fire broke out at the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) office in North Delhi on Friday afternoon. The blaze broke out at 12 noon in a room on the 6th floor of the DRDO office.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire was brought under control at around 1 pm and the cooling process is underway.

As of now, there have been no reports of any casualties in this incident. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.



This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

