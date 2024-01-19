Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Fire breaks out at sixth floor of DRDO office | VIDEO

Delhi: Fire breaks out at sixth floor of DRDO office | VIDEO

No casualties have been reported so far in this incident. The reason for the fire was not immediately clear.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Updated on: January 19, 2024 14:59 IST
DRDO, fire
Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from DRDO office

A fire broke out at the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) office in North Delhi on Friday afternoon. The blaze broke out at 12 noon in a room on the 6th floor of the DRDO office.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire was brought under control at around 1 pm and the cooling process is underway. 

As of now, there have been no reports of any casualties in this incident. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

 
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Also Read: Two killed in truck-car collision on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Also Read: Maharashtra: Man dies after fire breaks out in container on Ghodbunder Road | WATCH VIDEO

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News