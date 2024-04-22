Fire continues at Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi, locals face breathing issues

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi: Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site

Amid the major fire incident that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on Sunday evening, locals residing nearby complained of breathing issues. Despite efforts by the Delhi Fire Service to control the blaze on Monday, local residents living nearby complaint of breathing issues, eye irritation, and throat discomfort.

Speaking to the media, a local resident expressed concerns about the persistent issue, stating, "We have been facing this problem since the 1990s. We are dealing with diabetes, BP, thyroid, and irritation in the eyes. Even small children are suffering due to it. We are having irritation in the eyes. We are not able to go out. No one is paying attention to our problems, be it the Delhi government or the central government."

Another resident complained about the visibility problem in the region, stating, "I was not able to breathe properly. I was having irritation in my eyes. As the temperature increases, fires will continue to occur. The government is not resolving this issue."

A schoolgirl from the area also voiced her grievances, saying, "We were having irritation in the throat, and we were coughing due to smoke. This fire caused pollution. Everyone is suffering from this."

Meanwhile, the BJP criticized the Delhi government, alleging that it had promised to clear the Ghazipur landfill site by December 31 last year but did not keep its word.

In a statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that, as a result of the fire at the landfill site, smoke has engulfed the entire area, causing inconvenience to residents and businesses.



Further, AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaking about the incident said, "All the MCD officials are working on it. The Fire Department has also been working. The fire will be brought under control soon."

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that a fire incident has been reported from the dumpyard. Earlier, three incidents of fire were reported at the landfill in 2022, including one on March 28, which was doused after over 50 hours.

