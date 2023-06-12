Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Remote-controlled robots douse fire at Ghazipur landfill site | VIDEO

A fire broke out at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site on Monday, after which a remote-controlled robot close to fire tenders was utilised to douse the fire.

Authorities said they got a call in regards to the incident at around 1:30 pm, following which 13 fire tenders and the mechanical machine were squeezed to the spot to put out the blazes, a senior authority of the Delhi Fire Administration said, according to a PTI report.

Fires frequently occur during the summer in the national capital's landfill, which has remained a significant problem.

A huge fire broke out at the landfill's dumping yard in March 2022, engulfing the entire area and the surrounding areas in a thick cloud of smoke.

Last year, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled a nine-point action plan with various measures to prevent landfill fires.

To facilitate the movement of vehicles, patrol teams, and fire tenders, the plan called for constructing a peripheral road around the dumpsites.

Additionally, it called for the construction of a boundary wall four meters high with barbed wire fencing to prevent unauthorised entry into the dumpsites.

In order to stop ragpickers from entering the landfills without permission, the plan calls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to work with a segregation agency.

Punctured high-thickness polyethylene pipes will be introduced to forestall the collection of the exceptionally combustible gas, and a committed observation crew will keep a severe vigil over the exercises at the dumpsites.

When organic waste is left to rot in a landfill, methane is produced.

Methane bursts into flames immediately in blistering weather patterns, and the blast spreads as it benefits from burnable materials like materials and plastics, the report said.

