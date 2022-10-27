MCD election 2022: Workers of Delhi BJP, AAP face off as Arvind Kejriwal visits Ghazipur landfill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kejriwal's visit to Ghazipur landfill heats up MCD election battle

MCD election 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited Ghazipur landfill which he termed as the ‘garbage mountain’ amid protests staged by workers of Delhi BJP and AAP. Supporters from both parties faced off and raised slogans against each other at the garbage site.

"I appeal to BJP supporters. Do think, except waste and garbage mountains, what BJP has given to Delhi? Once forget your own party and vote for the country," Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering in Ghazipur.

"I want to ask Home Minister how much fund was given to Delhi? They just abuse people of Delhi. I want to ask the mothers of national capital, will they tolerate their son being abused? I want to ask senior citizens-like 'Shravan Kumar' I sent you on pilgrimages, will you tolerate when I'm abused?" said the Delhi CM.

First, the BJP workers arrived at the site and started protesting against the Delhi government, while AAP supporters followed them to counter their protest.

Creating a dramatic scenario, both sides were seen raising slogans against BJP, Arvind Kejriwal respectively. Heavy police development was arranged at the site.

Earlier, Delhi CM announced in a Twitter post about his visit to the site and asked people to reach there.

“I asked a leader- What work MCD has done in 15 years? With hesitation, he mentioned two works-

1. Built 3 big garbage mountains

2. Turned Delhi into garbage house

I will visit Ghazipur’s garbage mountain. You too come,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Eyes on MCD Election

Both- BJP and AAP have intensified politics as MCD elections are around the corner. BJP is in power in the civic body for the last 15 years, while AAP is trying hard to snatch the BJP’s MCD fort.

