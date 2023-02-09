'Feedback Unit': Delhi BJP stages protest, demands Sisodia's removal over AAP's 'snooping' on politicians

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP stages protest, demands Sisodia's removal over AAP's 'snooping' on politicians

BJP vs AAP: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) organised a demonstration outside the Delhi Secretariat, demanding the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over "snooping" on politicians by the Feedback Unit (FBU).

According to reports, the FBU was allegedly created by the party after it came to power in 2015. The sources had earlier claimed that the Lt-Governor forwarded a recommendation of CBI to the President through the Ministry of Home Affairs for registration of a case against Sisodia after an enquiry into the creation and working of the FBU.

FBU indulged in "political intelligence: Report

It was claimed in a preliminary enquiry report of CBI that the FBU set up by the Delhi government months after AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 indulged in "political intelligence".

"No one, not even journalists, businessmen, and senior officers was untouched by the Feedback unit. The way the AAP government is functioning, very soon both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will be behind the bars," said Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

ALSO READ: Delhi liquor scam case: BJP stages protest outside CM's office, demands Kejriwal's resignation

BJP calls it 'very serious' matter

Terming it a "very serious" matter, Sachdeva said BJP will continue to struggle till both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia are in jail. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the FBU "snooping" issue has again put Sisodia under the scanner after the excise "scam."

(With PTI inputs)