Farmers protest: Police starts removing barricades at Ghazipur border as agitators halt 'Delhi chalo' march

The Delhi Police on Tuesday started removing cemented blocks and barriers from the Ghazipur border. The development comes in the wake of a pause of the 'Delhi chalo' march by farmers. The removal of barricades will resume easy movement for commuters at the border which connects Noida and Delhi.

A senior police officer said, "For a better flow of traffic movement, we have decided to remove cemented barriers from the Ghazipur border. The process of removing barriers may take a day or two."

However, he said the deployment of police and paramilitary forces will ensure strict vigil round the clock and the force deployment will stay in place.

"The relaxations have also been given to the commuters at the other two borders - Singhu and Tikri. At Singhu, the concrete barricades which were put up at the side lanes of the flyover connecting Delhi-Haryana have been removed. The barricades on the flyover, however, are still there," said the police officer.

He added that most of the Tikri border has been opened with the removal of the concrete barricades but the iron barricades are still placed on the roadside.

An officer said that the local police are still keeping an eye on the borders.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had called the 'Delhi Chalo' march last month, following which the protesting farmers and Haryana Police personnel clashed at the Punjab-Haryana border.

The Delhi Police had sealed the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders with heavy deployment of police personnel and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails on February 13.

Some commuters said that opening of these barriers will ease the issue of traffic congestion and people will be able to reach their destination on time.

