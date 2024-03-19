Arvind Kejriwal challenges ED summons in Delhi High Court in excise policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has escalated his legal defense by challenging all Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons related to the Delhi excise policy case in the Delhi High Court. The move comes in response to the central agency's relentless pursuit, issuing multiple summonses to Kejriwal in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

Court hearing scheduled

The Delhi High Court's division bench is set to convene on Wednesday to hear the plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal's plea seeks judicial intervention to address the series of summons issued by the ED, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal saga.

Background

The ED recently issued its ninth summons to Kejriwal, compelling him to appear for questioning on March 21 regarding the excise policy-linked money laundering case. This summons followed a bail granted to Kejriwal by a Delhi court, issued in response to complaints filed by the ED over his non-compliance with six out of eight previous summonses.

Legal wrangle continues

In a bid to compel Kejriwal's attendance, the ED had previously sought his prosecution for failing to adhere to the summonses issued in the case, highlighting the intensifying legal standoff between the central agency and the Delhi CM.