Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Arvind Kejriwal challenges ED summons in Delhi High Court in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal challenges ED summons in Delhi High Court in excise policy case

The matter is set to be heard by a division bench of the Delhi High Court tomorrow, March 20th, 2024. Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeks judicial intervention to address the legality and legitimacy of the summons issued by the ED.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2024 19:29 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has escalated his legal defense by challenging all Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons related to the Delhi excise policy case in the Delhi High Court. The move comes in response to the central agency's relentless pursuit, issuing multiple summonses to Kejriwal in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

Court hearing scheduled

The Delhi High Court's division bench is set to convene on Wednesday to hear the plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal's plea seeks judicial intervention to address the series of summons issued by the ED, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal saga.

Background

The ED recently issued its ninth summons to Kejriwal, compelling him to appear for questioning on March 21 regarding the excise policy-linked money laundering case. This summons followed a bail granted to Kejriwal by a Delhi court, issued in response to complaints filed by the ED over his non-compliance with six out of eight previous summonses.

Legal wrangle continues

In a bid to compel Kejriwal's attendance, the ED had previously sought his prosecution for failing to adhere to the summonses issued in the case, highlighting the intensifying legal standoff between the central agency and the Delhi CM.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement