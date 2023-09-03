Delhi: Two men arrested for riding auto on foot over bridge in Sangam Vihar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accused driver was arrested

Delhi Police arrested two persons for driving an auto on the footover bridge to avoid a traffic jam at Hamdard Nagar Red Light, Sangam Vihar Traffic Circle, Delhi.

The police seized the auto and arrested the driver and one who helped him to scale up the three-wheeler to the bridge, said an official on Sunday.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The auto driver, 25, identified as Munna, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The person, who was seen pushing the auto from behind in the video was also arrested. He was identified as Amit - a resident of the same locality.

"The Auto Number HR 55 AG 2941 has already been seized U/s 66 DP Act and the defaulters Munna S/o Om Prakash R/o K 1st Gali No 19 Sangam Vihar age 25 years (Driver) and Amit S/o Kailash R/o H No. 600, Gali No 18, K 1st Sangam Vihar age 22 years (who was pushing the Auto) are being arrested u/s 107/151 CrPC," a statement released by the police read.

