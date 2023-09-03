Noida: Drunk men punch, kick each other in viral video at mall | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @GREATERNOIDAW/TWITTER Noida Police has registered a case in the matter.

A violent brawl broke out between two groups at a bar in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident reportedly took place at the the 'F Bar and Lounge' in Noida's Garden Galleria Mall.

In a video shared extensively on social media, people can be seen punching and kicking each other. Reportedly, an argument broke out between two people and were later joined by several others. When the argument escalated, the two groups started fighting. The fight lasted for several minutes, and it was eventually broken up by security guards.

Noida Police has registered a case in the matter. They are trying to indentify those involved in the brawl.

This is the second incident from the same mall when a brawl turned violent. In the murder case of a man in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall on April 25, a CCTV footage shows deceased Brijesh Rai and the bouncers and bar staff in a heated argument.

In the video, Brijesh, 30, and his friends are seen coming outside the bar, with several staff members and mall bouncers. The dispute that started at the bar continues outside at the mall premises. Brijesh is also seen hugging a person.

