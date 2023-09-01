Guests at Pakistani wedding come to blows as one flips another's hat off | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @GHARKEKALESH/TWITTER A screengrab from the CCTV footage shows guests fighting amonG themselves.

In a bizarre incident, violence broke out during a wedding in Pakistan when a man flipped off a guest's hat. A viral video shows men throwing chairs at one another.

A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media. The video shows wedding attendees seated at tables enjoying dinner. As per norms, a white cloth partition separates the seating area of men and women.

Later in the video, a man can be seen approaching the men's table and interacting with one of them. In the middle of the conversation, he flipped the guest's hat leading the guests to come to blows with one another. Gradually, more people got involved in the fight. Soon, the fight went to another level and the men started hitting each other with chairs. Later in the fight, the white partition, separating the men and women tore down and the women tried in vain to break up the fight.

The authenticity of the CCTV video footage could be verified by India TV.

The video was shared on social networking site X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "Kalesh during marriage ceremony in pakistan over mamu didn’t got Mutton pieces in biriyani."

The clip has generated more than 3 lakh views with more than 2,600 likes and several comments.

