IndiGo cabin crew member celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother who is pilot of flight | WATCH

IndiGo Cabin crew member Shubha (left) with her brother Capt. Gaurav

In a heartwarming incident, a brother-sister duo working for IndiGo Airlines celebrated Raksha Bandhan onboard a flight. Shubha, a cabin crew member tied rakhi to her brother Gaurav, a pilot on the same flight.

A video shared by the airlines on their official Twitter handle showed Shubha making a special announcement to the passengers before the flight took off. The video was shared with the caption “At 30,000 feet or on the ground, the bond of a brother and sister remains special. A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav.”

In the video, she can be head announcing, "In a profession like ours, it is not that every year we get to celebrate festivals and special moments with our loved ones back home, because it is important for us to take you back home so you can celebrate with your loved ones."

She further said, "That’s why, today is a very special day for me and my brother Gaurav, who is on board today to make sure that we celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after many years”. She concluded saying, “Like all brothers and sisters, we also laugh and cry, play and fight, but he’s my rock, my best friend, my shoulder to lean on."

Amid thunderous applause from the passengers present on the flight, Shubha tied a rakhi on her brother's wrist.

