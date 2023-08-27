Viral video shows child tricking his mom to use mobile phone under pretense of studying | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X (TWITTER) Viral video showing a child tricking his mother into believing that he is studying.

At a time when most children are addicted towards their mobile phones, there is no shortage of clever ways they would use to satisfy their online consumption. In this regard, a video has gone viral on social media showing a child devising a clever way to trick his mother into using his mobile under the pretense of studying.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Figen (@TheFigen_) shows a child apparently studying in his room. However, instead of studying, the child is watching something on his mobile phone that is tethered to a rope on the wall. The rope has been tied in such a way that every time the door is opened, the phone slides up and gets hidden under a piece of cloth.

What adds to the hilarity of the video is that the child's mother comes into the room and thinks that her son is studying and pats him on the head in appreciation. In reality, the child has managed to cleverly deceive his mother into thinking that he is studying while he is actually using his mobile phone.

The video, captioned 'Smart boy", has garnered over 3.7 million views and 60,200 likes on X. The video has also resulted in several comments. One of the users wrote, "Bro gave birth to his parent", while another wrote, "study hard son!" The video has also been shared over 6,000 times.

