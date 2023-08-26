Maharashtra bus driver holds umbrella while driving amid heavy rains | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Several buses of Maharashtra State Transport are in a similar condition.

A bus driver was seen driving a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus while holding an umbrella with one hand and drivIng with the other amid heavy rainfall as the roof of the vehicle leaked.

In a viral video, the driver can be seen holding a yellow umbrella in his left hand trying to avoid getting wet while driving with the other hand as the roof leaked.

According to the information, this video is from Gadchiroli. In this video, you can see that the bus is full of passengers and a driver is driving the bus with one hand and his umbrella in the other hand. A person standing there has made a video of this incident. Please tell that doing this of the driver can be heavy on the lives of the passengers.

Several buses of Maharashtra State Transport are in a similar condition. If the condition of buses and bus drivers remains the same, then the lives of the passengers are in danger. This can affect the balance of the bus driver and a major accident can happen.

