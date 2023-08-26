Maharashtra: Woman teacher booked for hitting Class 1 boy on head leading to injury

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A woman teacher of a private school was booked in Maharashtra’s Thane for allegedly hitting a six-year-old Standard 1 student on his head leading to his injury, an official said on Saturday (August 26).

According to the police, the incident took place and the case in connection with it was filed on Friday against the teacher.

"On August 21, the mother of the child went to the school to bring her son back home. At that time, his class teacher told her that the boy was not studying properly and parents need to pay attention to ensure that his homework was completed," the official of Kalwa police station said.

The boy’s mother, later, noticed some swelling on his head and some dried blood. The boy when asked about it said that he was hit by the teacher on his head which led to his injury.

The police said that the mother immediately asked the teacher regarding the incident to which she could not give a proper response.

Parents file complaint

In the complaint filed by the parents, they alleged that the same teacher had “pushed down their son” in the recent past.

"The next day, the boy's parents lodged a police complaint against the teacher. They told the police that in the recent past also, the same teacher had pushed down their son. They told the police that since they do not want a recurrence of any such incident in the future, they are filing the complaint," the police official said.

The police said that the boy was sent to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa for primary treatment.

Based on the complaint, an offence under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 against the teacher, police said.

The accused has not been arrested and a probe into the case was on, they said.

