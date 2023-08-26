Saturday, August 26, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Luxury car gutted in fire, two occupants escape unhurt in Thane

Maharashtra news: "The car was approaching the lobby area of a building when it caught fire suddenly. Two occupants of the vehicle managed to jump out of it in time," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Thane Updated on: August 26, 2023 10:25 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Car gutted in fire in Maharashtra's Thane

Maharashtra news: Two persons travelling in a high-end car had a narrow escape when their vehicle caught fire and was completely gutted in Thane city of Maharashtra today (August 26) morning, a civic official said. The incident took place around 7:15 am in Manpada area of the city, he said.

"The car was approaching the lobby area of a building when it caught fire suddenly. Two occupants of the vehicle managed to jump out of it in time," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC). Both of them are safe, he added.

After being alerted, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. "But the car got reduced to ashes by that time," he said. The cause of the fire is being investigated, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

