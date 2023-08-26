Tamil Nadu: Several killed in massive fire at Southern Railway's stationary coach

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Trains parked at Railway Station

A fire broke out in a tourist train parked on Bodi Lane near Madurai railway station in the early hours of Saturday, killing several people and injuring many others. The fire broke out in a coach of the train, which was carrying tourists from Madurai to Rameswaram. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene and were able to put out the fire, but not before several people had been killed or injured. The death toll is expected to rise.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Madurai. The government has announced compensation for the families of the victims.

The fire is a major tragedy and has caused widespread shock and grief. The government has ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire.

More details are awaited...