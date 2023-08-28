Passengers left stunned after fashion show takes place in a moving metro in Nagpur | WATCH

Follow us on Visuals from the fashion show.

Can a fashion show be held in a moving metro? Passengers onboard a Nagpur metro were shocked when a fashion show took place on a moving metro in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday (August 28).

Since it was a weekend the coaches were brimming with people. The passengers were shocked when models began to walk on the aisle. Notably, the dresses they wore were designed by budding youths from various fashion institutes.

The unique aspect of this fashion show was the participation of people ranging from the age of 2 to 50 years.

Various individuals participated in the show from different groups. It is noteworthy that Nagpur Metro runs a scheme called 'Celebration on Wheel', under which it allows different organisations, groups, and individuals to conduct celebrations or such events for a fee.

