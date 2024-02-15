Delhi: Three dead after fire breaks out at main market in Alipur | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (X) Three dead after fire breaks out at main market in Delhi's Alipur.

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at the main market in Alipur, North Delhi, today (February 15) evening. At least three people have lost their lives in the fire incident.

Shortly after the fire erupted, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. 22 Fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was extinguished.

Charred bodies of the three persons were recovered from the premises of the factory located at Dayalpur Market in Alipur, a fire official said. An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call was received at 5.25 pm and fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was contained by around 9:00 pm, he said, adding, the cooling off operation was underway. According to police, the fire was preceded by a blast in the factory.

The search operation is still underway, said the Fire Service Department. Further details on the matter are awaited.

