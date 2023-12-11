Delhi registers its lowest December AQI in 2023 in last 5 years, no ‘Severe’ air quality day reported

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Delhi AQI: The air quality in Delhi during the first ten days of December this year has been the lowest daily average AQI in 2023 as compared to the same period over the last five years.

The onset of winter in Delhi usually brings along significant pollution problems. Along with the cold waves and fog, a thick blanket of smog is also visible in the city. However, this December has provided a degree of relief to the residents of Delhi.

No ‘Severe’ air quality day

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management Delhi has not reported a single day of ‘Severe’ air quality during this period of 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in the last five years.

"For the first 10-day period of December, Delhi registers its lowest daily average AQI in 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in the last 5 years. Delhi has not reported a single day of ‘Severe’ air quality during this period of 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in last the 5 years," the Commission said.

Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor'. 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

Delhi air quality

Delhi has been grappling with hazardous air quality for several consecutive days in November. In response, the city has taken measures such as closing schools, halting construction activities, and implementing restrictions on vehicles.

The average wind speed over Delhi and out of Delhi during November was also relatively slower for long spells with an average speed of only about 4 kmph and “still” conditions were also witnessed during the month on multiple occasions. An average wind speed of at least 10 kmph and above is desirable for effective dispersion of pollutants.

During the first half of November, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 376 (very poor), and in the second half, typically a period of respite, the average AQI remained high at 370 (very poor) this year. In contrast, the average AQI for November 16-30 in the years 2018-2022 was 299 (poor).

In December so far, the air quality has fluctuated between "poor" and "very poor." The month began with relatively cleaner air, despite November ending in the "severe" category. Continuous western disturbances and other seasonal activities have led to an increase in wind speed, providing some relief from pollution for the people of Delhi. Currently, the air quality in Delhi is being recorded in the very poor category. In December, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) has been 321, with the last recorded "severe" air day on November 24, when the AQI reached 415. In the first half of December 2022, the average AQI was 301, while between December 16-31, the average AQI stood at 337.

Also Read: Delhi chokes up as AQI stands at 314, minimum temperature settles at 8.3°C

Also Read: Dense smog envelopes Delhi as air quality improves, settles in 'Poor' category