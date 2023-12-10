Delhi chokes up as AQI stands at 314, minimum temperature settles at 8.3°C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anti-smog gun being used to sprinkle water near the India Gate amid ‘very poor’ air quality in New Delhi.

Delhiites woke up to 'Very Poor' air quality on Sunday while the minimum temperature stood at 8.3 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 314 in the 'very poor' category. On Saturday at 6 pm it was recorded as 322. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent, the IMD said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 8.5 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky on Sunday, followed by ‘shallow’ to ‘moderate’ from Monday onwards.

The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days this November so far.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

