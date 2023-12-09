Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital resident doctor found dead, suicide not recovered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: A 25-year-old resident doctor of Safdarjung Hospital allegedly died by suicide at his South Delhi home, police said on Saturday. The doctor, who was reportedly out of depression, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Hauz Khas.

'No foul play was found'

Dr Jay Dipesh Savla was a native of Maharashtra. Police said that his body was found dead at his Gautam Nagar house on Friday evening. However, the police ruled out the possibility of any foul play behind the death of the doctor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, said a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station at 3.55 p.m. on Friday informing about a person found hanging.

'Was suffering from depression'

Savla was a third-year student of Medicine PG at Safdarjung Hospital. Police said that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot which says the deceased was suffering from depression for the past two years.

"We were informed by his landlady that Savla had committed suicide by hanging himself. On checking, the aforesaid boy was found hanging by ceiling fan through bed sheet," a police officer said.

Police said that Savla's father Dipesh Ratilal Savla was told about the death through a phone call. "His family members have confirmed that he was suffering from depression for the past two years," said another officer. He said that Savla's body was handed over to the family and an inquest proceeding was begun.

The police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the matter.

Also Read: Delhi: 30-year-old woman found dead in Malviya Nagar

Also Read: Maharashtra shocker: 8-year-old girl strangled to death for mocking accused in Palghar, decomposed body found

(With agencies input)