Delhi: 30-year-old woman found dead in Malviya Nagar

The dead body of a 30-year-old woman was found in Malviya Nagar in Delhi inside her house, police said on Saturday.

The police also said that the house was locked from inside. Post-mortem will clarify how the death occurred, they added.

"On Dec 8, the dead body of a 30-year-old woman was found in the Malviya Nagar area of Delhi. The body was found inside the house. The door of the house was locked from inside. Post-mortem will clarify how the death occurred," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

