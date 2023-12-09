Saturday, December 09, 2023
     
Delhi: 30-year-old woman found dead in Malviya Nagar

The police also said that the house was locked from inside.

Hritika Mitra New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2023 8:13 IST
Delhi: 30-year-old woman found dead in Malviya Nagar
Delhi: 30-year-old woman found dead in Malviya Nagar

The dead body of a 30-year-old woman was found in Malviya Nagar in Delhi inside her house, police said on Saturday. 

The police also said that the house was locked from inside. Post-mortem will clarify how the death occurred, they added.

"On Dec 8, the dead body of a 30-year-old woman was found in the Malviya Nagar area of Delhi. The body was found inside the house. The door of the house was locked from inside. Post-mortem will clarify how the death occurred," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

This is a breaking news.

 

