UP: Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide in Noida over dowry demands

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide after conflict-riddled nine years of marriage in connection with dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, the police said. The accused, who was a taxi driver by profession, was identified as Suneel and was arrested near the Garhi Chaukhandi roundabout, under Phase 3 police station limits, near Noida, officials said, while also adding that a case was registered after the woman’s father approached the police on December 5.

Father’s allegations

He complained to the police that his daughter killed herself after she was allegedly compelled to take the extreme step by her husband and two in-laws.

“My daughter Mamta got married to Suneel around nine years ago in the Hardoi district. Later, they all moved to Noida, where, eventually I was informed by my daughter of being harassed and assaulted by her in-laws and husband for dowry,” the woman’s father Mansharam claimed.

The daughter and son-in-law have a six-year-old son but she was “ill-treated” by her in-laws, the father claimed, while adding that she “used to stay worried” because of this.

What does the FIR say?

According to the FIR, he claimed that he tried to meddle and pacify the conflict a few times with the assistance of some people over the years.

“On December 3, Suneel and his mother assaulted my daughter, who informed me about this over the phone the same day. The next day, I was informed over the phone that my daughter had passed away,” the father claimed.

The police said an FIR was lodged in the case under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) and an investigation was launched soon after, leading to the arrest of accused Suneel on Wednesday.

“Efforts are underway to arrest the two others accused in the case, including the husband's mother,” Phase 3 police station in-charge Vijay Kumar said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)