Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 319

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'Very Poor' category on Saturday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report indicated. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted a clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, it said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 percent.

Just a day earlier, air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar, Delhi, stood at 374 on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall in the national capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city. Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

