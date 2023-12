Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dense smog envelopes Delhi as air quality improves, settles in 'Poor' category

Delhi's air quality improved and settled in 'poor' category on Monday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed. Earlier on Sunday, the air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, the AQI stood at 314 while the India Meteorological Department recorded the minimum temperature stood at 8.3°C.

On Saturday at 6 pm it was recorded as 322. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent, the IMD said.