Delhi records hottest day of year, rains likely on THESE days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the mercury in the national capital on Wednesday rose to 39.1 degrees Celsius, the city's highest maximum temperature this year so far.

The IMD data showed that the second-highest maximum was noted on March 9 at 38 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was four notches above the season's average in Delhi, while it recorded a low of 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Rains likely on April 13, 14

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, said the temperatures are expected to rise to nearly 40 degrees Celsius this week, but there will be no heatwave soon as Delhi may receive rainfall on April 13 and 14, accompanied by thunderstorms.

