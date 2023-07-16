Aadhaar, other documents washed away in floods? Don't worry, Delhi government has solution | CHECK here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi flood

Delhi : Incessant rain caused various problems for people in the national capital. Due to torrential showers in New Delhi, many people suffered significant losses. Delhi government on Sunday announced to set up camps for those who lost their Aadhaar cards and other important documents. It has also assured making arrangements for books and clothes for the affected children.

CM Kejriwal visited a relief camp

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited a relief camp in north Delhi's Mori Gate and said that the government will soon announce assistance for the affected people. During his visit to a relief camp, he assured that life in Delhi will soon return to normalcy.

Efforts are being made in the national capital to control the flood situation. Kejriwal on July 16 said that pumps are being used to reduce the water level in the affected areas. "We have established relief camps in various locations, primarily in schools and dharmashalas, to provide necessary amenities such as toilets and clean water," he told reporters at the relief camp.

Special camps for those who lost documents

Due to rain-related problems in New Delhi, many individuals lost their important documents, including Aadhaar cards. Taking cognisance of the matter, CM Kejriwal assured them that special camps would be organised to help them get these essential documents.

"The government is exploring various means to provide ad hoc relief to the flood-affected individuals, including compensation for their losses," he said, adding specific details and announcements regarding this assistance will be made soon.

Following the visit, he tweeted, "I personally visited a relief camp set up in a school at Mori Gate to oversee the arrangements. Along with providing shelter for the affected people, arrangements for food, water, and toilets have been made."

CM Kejriwal on special camps

"For those whose important documents and children's books have been washed away in the floods, special camps will be set up later to provide them assistance...arrangements will be made for books and clothes for the children. The government will soon announce assistance for those who have suffered significant losses. We are reaching out to the flood-affected people with all possible help," the CM said.