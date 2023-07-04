Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: Two sharpshooters of Kala Jhatedi-Naresh Sethi gang arrested by crime branch

Two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi and Anil Chippi gang were nabbed, and six guns and 14 bullets were recovered from their possession in Delhi in two separate operations, an official said on Tuesday.

"Two sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi-Anil Chippi gang has been arrested by Crime Branch. Two sensational extortion cases of PS Palam village and PS Sultanpuri worked out. 6 pistols alongwith 14 live cartridges were recovered by Crime Branch," said Delhi police as quoted by news agency ANI.

The accused were identified as Ashudeep alias Ashu (28), an occupant of Rohtak in Haryana, and Anshuman Singh (27), an inhabitant of Rai Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

The official asserted that with their capture, two electrifying blackmail cases enlisted at Palam town and Sultanpuri police headquarters have been worked out.

The information was provided by Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, who stated that information was received that active shooters of the Kala Jathedi gang, which was involved in an extortion case, would come to Nirmal Dham in the Dwarka and Rohini areas to deliver the consignment of arms and ammunition to their associates. He also shared the specifics of the incident. Two separate groups were entrusted with the activities.

"One team laid a trap near Nirmal Dham and accused Ashudeep apprehended. A stolen bike and five pistols along with 10 live cartridges were recovered from his possession," said the Special CP.

"Ashudeep had procured consignment of arms and ammunition at the behest of gangster Anil Rohilla alias Chippi for supplying the same to his gang members for extortion and related criminal activities," said Yadav.

In another activity, based on unambiguous data sources, a snare was laid at Vikas Marg, Area 24, and Rohini, and Anshuman was captured.

"One sophisticated automatic pistol along with four live rounds was recovered from his possession," said Yadav. On interrogation, it was revealed that Ashudeep on the directions of Sandeep Kala alias Kala Jathedi and Anil Rohilla, along with his associate Anshuman had visited Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka on January 31 this year and threatened a real estate dealer on gunpoint to pay extortion money of Rs two crore.

"Anshuman on February 3, along with his associate, had also visited Pooth Kalan to eliminate a businessman who was not ready to pay the extortion money. When they reached the house, they found the main gate was locked, so they fired seven-eight rounds on the main gate of the businessman," said the Special CP.

"Kala Jathedi had made the extortion plans and Anil Chippi provided the arms and ammunition through one of his associates and Naresh Sethi. The trio's crime syndicate operates from the jail and recruits new members for their gang through social media to execute murders, extortion, land grabbing, robberies and collect protection money from satta operators, among others," the official added.

