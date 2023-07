Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar appoints Sonia Doohan as the in-charge of Nationalist Congress Party's New Delhi Central office

Sharad Pawar on Monday appointed Sonia Doohan as the in-charge of the Nationalist Congress Party's New Delhi Central office a day after the Maharashtra upheaval. Taking to twitter, the NCP chief announced the new development and said, "It is hereby notified all public and office bearers of NCP that from today Ms. Sonia Doohan will be charge of Nationalist congress party, New Delhi central office."

