Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality worsens to ‘very poor’, AQI stands at 398 in national capital

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/REUTER A thick blanket of smog over the Delhi-NCR region

Delhi Air Pollution: The Delhi-NCR experienced very poor air quality amid dense fog in the region on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 398 in the national capital. Delhi's Pusa recorded at AQI- 398, Noida at 324, Ghaziabad at 363, Gurugram at 238 and Faridabad at 358.

People in the region witnessed a thick layer of smog accompanied by a cold wave on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog covered the national capital with visibility dropping to zero leading to slowing vehicular traffic.

The cold wave conditions are prevailing in North India forcing temperatures to dip in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR among other places.

The fresh spell of air pollution commenced on Friday after a brief improvement in the AQI for a few days. The pollution level in Delhi deteriorated on the last weekend, pushing the region into the 'severe' category. It seems there are no signs of improvement in pollution levels, as a combination of local emissions, stubble burning, and low temperatures continues to contribute to severe air pollution.

A few days ago the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi had ordered the removal of GRAP Stage-III curbs in Delhi-NCR. The move paved the way for the removal of restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.