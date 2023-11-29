Delhi's air quality still in 'very poor' with overall AQI at 318, GRAP Stage-III curbs lifted

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
Following improvement in air quality, the Centre ordered the revocation of restrictions under Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2023 8:58 IST
Image Source : PTI Visuals from Kartavya Path

Delhi air pollution: Delhi air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, with a faint layer of haze engulfing the city.  The air quality index (AQI) stood at 318 at 8:30 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

AQI in various areas in Delhi:

  • Anand Vihar: 320
  • Ashok Vihar: 286
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 264
  • IGI T3: 233
  • ITO: 376
  • Lodhi Road: 196
  • JLN stadium: 134
  • Jahangirpuri: 279
  • Najafgarh: 208
  • Mundka: 265
  • North Campus DU: 221
  • Okhla Phase-2: 278
  • Patparganj: 323
  • Punjabi Bagh: 284
  • Rohini: 277
  • RK Puram: 262
  • Shadipur: 218
  • Vivek Vihar: 370
  • Wazirpur: 281

AQI in various areas in Noida:

  • Sector 125: 220
  • Sector 62: 252
  • Sector 1: 246
  • Sector 116: 245

GRAP Stage-III curbs withdrawn

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi on Tuesday ordered the removal of GRAP Stage-III curbs in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect due to improvement in the air quality index, an official statement said.

The move paves way for the removal of restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The CAQM said that the air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to ‘severe’ category in the coming days for which forecast is available, 

The Centre's pollution control panel had invoked the Stage III restrictions on November 2, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR. Under this stage, restrictions were also imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Also Read: Delhi: GRAP Stage-III curbs withdrawn as air quality improves

Also Read: Delhi’s air quality improves slightly to ‘Very Poor’ after rainfall, some areas still in ‘Severe’ category

