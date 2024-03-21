Delhi's most corrupt Chief Minister is arrested: BJP on ED's action against Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in Delhi liquor policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy scam amid high drama and heavy security deployment. The AAP convenor was arrested after two hours of questioning by the probing team which also included joint director.

ED officials reached Kejriwal's residence just hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant interim protection against his arrest in the excise policy case.

Reacting to the development, BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Today the truth has won. Delhi's most corrupt Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested. He today also went to the High Court to seek relief that he should not be arrested in the liquor scam, after seeing all the evidence, the High Court also acquitted him and refused to stay the arrest, which means he has done wrong... I want to tell the people of Delhi today, that this victory is yours, this is the end of corruption, and this is the commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi... Another corrupt person, the Chief Minister is going to Tihar Jail. Congratulations to all of you, corruption is coming to an end in Delhi."

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "A high voltage drama is going on outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal. A celebration of corruption is going on... If their Excise policy was so good, why was it cancelled? Why and how did you introduce cartelization in the whole process of liquor procurement?... Why did he give contracts to his close ones? Initially 5 per cent commission was given which was increased to 12 per cent, and even 7 per cent additional commission was received by him in the form of black money... There is no court left in this country which the AAP did not approach to spread their lies. Still, they did not get any relief from anywhere... Atishi says Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an idea. I should say he is a bad idea."

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "The people of India and especially the people of Delhi are welcoming the arrest of the blatantly dishonest Arvind Kejriwal. It has become clear that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam..."

"Arvind Kejriwal was continuously making excuses in the liquor policy scam since 2020-21 and the kind of political theatrics he was doing has been put to an end today. Today finally the truth has won and I believe that the conspiracy hatched by Arvind Kejriwal and his government to push the entire youth into alcoholism was bound to result in this. Truth had to prevail and Arvind Kejriwal had to be punished for his sins," Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said.

"Kejriwal's actions indicate he's kingpin," said BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla.

ED's action against Arvind Kejriwal has come after the Delhi Chief Minister didn't show up before the probing agency given that he was summoned several times.

